Thunder Bay man charged with aggravated assault following south-side incident

Thunder Bay police have charged a 43-year-old man following an assault on the city's south side.

Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Brodie Street South just after 9 a.m. Thursday with reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Responding officers located the male suspect, who appeared to be hiding, as well as an injured male victim.

Police learned the victim had verbally confronted the accused in the hallway of the residence about a disturbance the accused was causing. The accused then attacked the victim with an object.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police also located a cell phone that belonged to a separate victim.

The accused has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of cocaine, and breach of probation.

The accused appeared in court Friday and was remanded into custody.