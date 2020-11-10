Man faces multiple charges after overnight aggravated assault

A 24-year-old from Sudbury faces several charges after an overnight incident in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay police said officers were sent out to a weapons call on the city's south side before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a man at the corner of Arthur and Brodie streets with injuries that appeared to be consistent with an assault. He was taken to hospital for treatment of what are described as serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim was attacked by a male suspect during a confrontation on the 300 block of Brodie Street South. Police said the suspect refused to allow the victim to seek medical attention until after making a payment.

The accused was arrested about an hour later and found in possession of an illegal substance.

Police said the victim and accused are believed to have been known to each other.

The accused is charged with aggravated assault, assault, extortion, drug possession and failure to comply with a judicial release. He appeared in court later Tuesday and was remanded into custody.