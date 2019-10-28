26-year-old Thunder Bay woman charged over south-side assault

Thunder Bay police have charged a 26-year-old woman with aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred on the city's south side on Thursday.

Police were called to a Finlayson Street residence at about 9 p.m. after being informed about a possible assault that took place there earlier in the evening.

Investigation revealed a 27-year-old woman had sustained serious injuries, and had been transported to hospital.

Police said the victim and the accused, who are known to each other, became involved in an altercation inside the home.

The accused was located in the residence and arrested without incident.

She' s been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a judicial release.

She appeared in court Friday and was remanded into custody.