Age Friendly Thunder Bay marks 10 years

Age Friendly Thunder Bay has accomplished much in its first 10 years, but the group's work is far from done.

"It's taken us a while, but we have done so many significant things over those 10 years," Rebecca Johnson, the chair of Age Friendly Thunder Bay said Tuesday during 10th anniversary celebrations at the Prince Arthur Hotel.

Rebecca Johnson, chair of Age Friendly Thunder Bay, talks about the future as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. 4:39

"We have a charter that has been endorsed by city council, we have a community-wide action plan, we have a city services action plan, we have a list of other activities and events that we have been able to accomplish," she said.

Johnson said Tuesday that Age Friendly Thunder Bay was also recently incorporated, which she said was an important step in the group's growth.

"We really need to stand alone," Johnson said. "Now, with the growing demographic of seniors, it was time to say 'we need to do something,' and you have to move forward."

"Now, we can do some exciting things, and we're on our own."

Age Friendly Thunder Bay grew out of research being done at Lakehead University more than a decade ago.

"I, initially, had the idea of moving forward with an initiative in Thunder Bay for [an] age-friendly community," said retired Lakehead University professor, and former director of Lakehead's Centre for Education on Aging and Health, Mary Lou Kelley.

"I was teaching gerontology, and I knew that the World Health Organization was calling attention to the importance of communities all around the world preparing themselves for the aging population," Kelley said. "I'm talking about housing, and transportation, and safety in the community when you're walking around, recreation."

Kelley and her graduate students launched a research study, asking seniors about their experiences in Thunder Bay.

"We surveyed seniors, we did focus groups," Kelley said. "A group of seniors took cameras and went around the community, and took photos of things in the city that were barriers and supports."

All the findings were compiled into a report, which was presented to city council.

"The city heard our report," Kelley said. "And then the city undertook to commit to becoming an age-friendly city."

Kelley said Age Friendly Thunder Bay has played a very important role in Thunder Bay over the past 10 years.

"It's made a lot of change in peoples' awareness of the importance of the aging population, and the need to support them living independently," she said. "Great practical strides have been made. For example, the city has done some excellent improvements in transportation with buses that are more accessible, benches at bus stops, shelters at bus stops."

Johnson said the work is continuing.

"We have working groups that are out, looking at areas of health, safety, transportation," she said. "How people can get their walkways plowed of snow in the winter time, what can we do about grass?"

"Seniors can't do all of that anymore, so how can we provide those kinds of services?"