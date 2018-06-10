Thunder Bay 'age-friendly' group hosts information session Wednesday about aging at home

A Thunder Bay, Ont., group which supports people as they age is holding an information session Wednesday to help residents make their homes "age-ready."

The event at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition will feature information on home adaptations, decluttering and downsizing as well as grants and other sources of funding to help people make accommodations for older residents.

"We've invited 21 different groups ... a lot of them are small businesses that have been recommended by seniors for seniors," said Nancy Angus, the spokesperson for the city's Age Friendly GIANTs (Grand Individuals Aging with Neighbours in Thunder Bay). "So, we've gone out and reached out to quite a few of those businesses and they're participating in, like a mini trade show."

Angus said relevant government agencies and not-for-profits are also slated to be there. The event is also scheduled to feature panel discussions on both living alone and co-housing, which is an organized initiative that sees multiple people of different generations living and aging together.

There is a push to start organized co-housing in Thunder Bay, she said, noting it can help with the loneliness that often accompanies living alone.

"In Thunder Bay, we have one of the highest percentages of seniors who live alone in the province," Angus said, adding that the 2016 census pegged that number at 31 per cent. "So we recognize that, yes, even though you do live by yourself, [it] can be a really lonely experience."

"So our project is really to try to get people to meet neighbours, to get people to kind of help them when they're living in their house and just kind of stay connected."

The expense of maintaining a home by oneself as they age is also a common issue, Angus said.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the CLE's heritage building from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Presentations are slated to start at 1:30 p.m.