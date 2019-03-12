More people in northwestern Ontario will now have a place to call home thanks to a multi-million dollar co-investment from both the federal and provincial government.

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Patty Hajdu, along with Steve Clark, the province's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, made the announcement on Monday that over $14.4 million will help "create 127 more affordable housing units" in the region.

"One of my priorities was affordable housing," Hajdu added. "Without a safe place to call home, it's really difficult for people to move on to future goals in their life."

A total of 15 projects throughout northwestern Ontario will benefit from Monday's funding announcement, including Northern Linkage Community Housing — a 24 unit affordable rental housing that's located in the city's north side.

This 24-unit affordable rental housing, located on Algoma Street South, will receive approximately $2.1 million

"I know that when we provide a safe foundation of housing, people actually could reach their full potential and contribute back to their communities," Hajdu said, adding that specific housing needs will be determined by each of the communities that are receiving funding.

The $14.4 million investment will be used to support senior housing in some communities, while others will be focused on providing housing for "lower income or vulnerable Canadians, Indigenous people and women" escaping domestic violence.

"Municipalities actually know their own regional needs,' Hajdu added, "so that's what's great about this approach, is that it's not determined and top down from the federal government but rather built up from the municipalities and the communities and we enable that work by providing the funding and the co-investments."

'Great news' for the region

"It really shows the cooperation between the federal and provincial governments along with our local municipal partners ... and it's really great news for the northwest," Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark told CBC News.

He said this co-investment came about after a "local organization saw a need in the community" and was able to then access provincial and federal funds by working with officials in Thunder Bay.

"It's a true grassroots program that affects people right here at home," Clark said, giving credit to the "local service managers" who are "able to identify a need and type of housing that is required."

In Thunder Bay, roughly $2.1 million has been allocated to Northern Linkage Community Housing, while the Journey to Life Centre received approximately $1.2 million and Matawa received over $900,000.