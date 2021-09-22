After the pandemic 'threw some people off track,' adult learners are back in school

While education experts across the country were worrying about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, Sherice Nordlund was watching many of her adult learners in Kenora, Ont., slowly drop out, forced to pause their education.

"We had some students that were smooth sailing … and then when the pandemic hit, it threw some people right off track," said Nordlund, the Kenora campus site monitor for the adult education partnership.

The program is jointly offered by Seven Generations and the Keewatin Patricia District School Board in six small cities and towns across northwestern Ontario.

"That was extremely hard for them, due to a variety of reasons, such as having their own families at home, the unknown of what the pandemic was bringing, isolation, unemployment, job loss," she added.

For the adult learners that were parents of school-aged kids, they also had to support the education of their own children.

Teachers and staff with the adult education partnership reached out early and often to provide as much support as possible when school facilities were closed, Nordlund said, which included the provision of computers and rocket sticks for internet access, and virtual tutoring and academic support.

Adult education graduation numbers dropped

Still, several students were forced to pause their program in the adult education partnership.

While the partnership has graduated an average of 46 students over the last five years, that number dipped to 35 students for the 2019-2020 school year.

As the adult education teacher at the Kenora campus, Jenny Tittlemier saw first-hand the impact of the pandemic on some of her students.

"For a lot of people, that was it, you never saw them again," she said. "And it was too bad because they were on a roll and they probably would have graduated if the pandemic didn't happen, but because of other issues in their life, school just went on the backburner."

The adult education partnership is a program offered jointly by the Keewatin Patricia District School Board and the Seven Generations Education Institute in six different towns and cities across northwestern Ontario, including at Seven Generations campus in Kenora, Ont. (pictured) (Logan Turner / CBC)

But for every student that had to stop their education, there were several more that were able to continue and even finish their courses, Tittlemier said.

She told the story of one mother and adult learner who "was not technology savvy" and had to "completely pivot" with the pandemic, being forced to learn how to use a Chromebook and virtual learning tools for the first time. The student persevered and was able to graduate in 2020, Tittlemier said.

Then, with the pandemic threatening the start of the school year in September 2020, that student came back to upgrade their courses and is now registered in a post-secondary program at Seven Generations.

"We got to see it come full circle, and it was just awesome," Tittlemier said. "She just popped in this morning, and she's just so excited and so proud of herself."

Every learner 'has their own story'

Standing in front of a billboard in the hallways of Seven Generations campus in Kenora, Sherice Nordlund can't help but smile.

The board is covered with certificates carrying the names of 24 people that graduated last year from the adult education program in the city.

Across all six towns and cities where the adult education program is offered, a total of 48 students graduated.

Despite the pandemic-related interruptions that stretched into the 2020-2021 school year as well, that is one of the largest graduating classes in recent years.

"It is just amazing to see these people decide, 'hey, this is what I need to do. This is what I want for my future, and this is how I'm going to get there," said Nordlund, the site monitor for the program in Kenora.

As the site monitor for Seven Generation's adult education program in Kenora, Ont., Sherice Nordlund says it's amazing to watch students walk out of the program filled with pride and confidence. (Logan Turner / CBC)

"Every individual that walks through the door has their own story."

The start of the 2021-2022 school year promises to bring new people through that door, each with their own story.

So far, the classroom doors are still open, and Nordlund hopes it will remain that way for the rest of the year. But if it doesn't, she promises they will be ready to pivot back online.

And for those adult learners who are nervous or on the fence about going back to school to get their high school diploma, Nordlund has one message: "we'll welcome you with open arms and get you started right away."