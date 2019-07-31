Officials in the township of Manitouwadge are making their downtown area a little more "whimsical" with the help of gnome-homes, placed on top of a handful of tree stumps.

The program is called Adopt-a-Stump and according to the community programmer, Reene Warren, the idea came from the community's past director when a number of trees in Agawa Gardens were cut down last year as "they were at the end of their life span."

"We had an idea to ... list some stumps ... and adopting these out for gnome houses," Warren explained, "but we also ... left it to the creativity of the people that adopted the stumps, so it's their responsibility to maintain them."

Warren said while some people chose to decorate their stumps with gnome homes, others set up bird feeders to add to the "whimsical" feel. (Submitted Reene Warren)

She said a total of five stumps were available for adoption and currently all five have been taken and decorated.

"Throughout the summer, we cut all the grass around the area ... and it's just a little attraction in the middle of town where people can drive-by [or] stop." she said.

The response from the community has been outstanding, Warren added, and there is now a wait list of people who want to adopt a stump for next summer.

"It's just something different, something to get your community involved and keeping your community alive, active and looking pretty," Warren said. "At the beginning ... people weren't sure and then once the word got out all five went."

Sharing library a 'perfect-fit' with gnome-homes

When Joleen Keough first heard about the Adopt-a-Stump program, she said she immediately thought of setting up a shared library — something she's always wanted to do.

"Something I had always wanted to do, being a reader and a book collector, was to do a free library and when I heard about the Adopt-a-Stump program, I thought it would be a perfect fit," Keough told CBC News.

Joleen Keough said she always wanted to set up a sharing library in her community and felt that it would be a "perfect fit" with the gnome homes. (Submitted by Reene Warren)

The sharing library provides free books for members in the community to take, share, or leave a book for others to enjoy.

"I'm a book collector, I have a lot of books at home, and so I try to put something in for everybody ... but one thing I could use help with is children's books. All my children's books, I've given away already as my kids are older now," she added.

She said Agawa Gardens wasn't always a place people in the community utilized as much, but with the gnome homes, a bird feeder and a sharing library, Keough believes it has become a place where more people can enjoy.

"I just wanted to share my love of reading with people and bring that into the community and I'm able to do that," Keough said.

The decorations on the stumps will be left for visitors to enjoy until the first snow fall, but the program is expected to continue again annually, every summer.