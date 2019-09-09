Additional charges laid over Thunder Bay Hammarskjold High School anonymous threats

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have laid additional charges against an 18-year-old accused of making numerous threats against Hammarskjold High School in the spring of this year.

In April, police announced they had laid three charges against Emilie-Jade Pakrashi each of public mischief and mischief that interferes with the lawful use of property. Police said those charges related to threats against the north-side high school that were made on April 8, 9, 10, and 16.

On Monday, police announced they laid three additional counts each of public mischief and mischief that interferes with the lawful use of property against Pakrashi. In a written release, police said those charges were related to threats against the school on April 12, 15, and 17.

In April, police also charged a 14-year-old boy with four counts each of public mischief and mischief that interferes with the lawful use of property related to threats on April 11 and April 17. His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Hammarskjold was closed 12 times between mid-February and April 16, 2019 due to anonymous threats; nearby Superior CVI was also closed once. Two other threats locked Hammarskjold down for part of a day.

Police allege Pakrashi used a device to submit Crime Stoppers tips about pending threats against Hammarskjold. Those threats allegedly ranged from planned shootings to possible explosives.

Investigators have said they believe each of the accused acted independently.

The matter is next scheduled to be in court on Monday Oct. 7.