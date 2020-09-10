'We've just changed their lives': adaptive watersports program makes region's lakes accessible to all

Fort Frances's Nicole LePine doesn't beat around the bush when asked about her recent experience with the Sunset Water Sports adaptive watersports program.

"The experience was so unreal I recommend everyone try it if you can," LePine told CBC News via email. "I'm so excited to try it again!"

LePine was one of the first to try out the adaptive watersports program, which uses specialized equipment to allow everyone to enjoy the region's lakes, be that through a floating wheelchair, or the adaptive sit ski that LePine herself used to go waterskiing.

"Nicole had contacted us last year asking how she could get behind the boat," said Shawna McRitchie, who co-owns Sunset Water Sports along with her business partner, Mar Fraczkiewicz.

"We were very excited to get her behind the boat," McRitchie said of LePine, who had a stroke four years ago. "She was more than eager to get out on the water."

"You could hear her screams of excitement from the lake, as well as a shore full of her family and friends that were beyond excited for her to experience this type of thing."

McRitchie said while Sunset Water Sports has been running for about four years, the adaptive watersports program is a new initiative, starting up just this summer.

"Oddly enough, we have [COVID-19] to thank for that," she said. "We weren't busy at the beginning of the season, so we started doing fundraising."

Fraczkiewicz is a certified watersports instructor and certified adaptive watersports instructor, McRitchie said.

McRitchie, meanwhile, is an early childhood educator and resource teacher.

"I have a huge place in my heart for children, especially those on the spectrum ... and differently-abled children," she said.

A 'whole other world'

Fraczkiewicz took the adaptive training, and McRitchie said he "saw a whole other world where watersports can go."

The fundraising allowed the company to purchase some adaptive equipment, including the sit ski, which is, essentially, a large waterski with a seat, McRitchie said.

"I myself am experiencing some mobility issues currently, so I got to be the very-excited guinea pig to try out this new, wonderful piece of equipment," McRitchie said. "It's the most freeing and invigorating thing that I've ever done."

The program also currently includes an accessible pontoon boat and floating wheelchair, and McRitchie said work is underway to expand.

More fundraising will be taking place over the winter to help with the purchase of new equipment, she said, and work is also underway to form partnerships with other organizations.

"Beaches and waterways are not even close to accessible," she said. "Docking systems have stairs, mostly, there's not really ramping systems, so we're trying to do that."

Go where the program is needed

"You can't take a wheelchair down to the sand, which is why we're trying to get beach wheelchairs and more floating wheelchairs. So, we are trying to break down barriers and get as many people off the shore and onto the lake, or behind our boat, whatever speed they like to go."

And plans also include taking the program on the road.

"Thunder Bay, Red Lake, Ignace, Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, Winnipeg, there's nothing like that around any of us," she said. "The closest is Sault Ste. Marie, southern Ontario and Saskatoon."

"And then there's a few in the [United States]," she said. "If there's a lake and a boat launch, we can travel and we can go to to wherever we're needed, so it's a great opportunity for everyone who's either been born with limited abilities, or who, like Nicole, had them taken away due to a stroke."

"It's a chance for everyone to get out on the lake and enjoy the water."

And McRitchie said the program is already making a difference.

"I can't even describe how good you feel when you see these children and these families doing something they never thought they could," she said. "Ten minutes behind our boat to most people would be like 'oh, yeah, that was a fun ride,' but to these kids? We've just changed their lives."

More information can be found on the Sunset Water Sports website.