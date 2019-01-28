Judge stays 1st degree murder charge against Adam Capay

A judge in Thunder Bay, Ont., has ruled a Lac Seul First Nation man will not stand trial for first degree murder in the death of another inmate at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre seven years ago.

In a ruling handed down on Monday, Justice John,Fregeau found that several of Adam Capay's rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms were violated.

Fregeau ruled that staying Capay's murder charge was to remedy breaches under sections 7, 9, 12 and 15 of the Charter. Those include:

The right of life, liberty and security of person (Section 7).

The right not to be arbitrarily detained (Section 9).

The right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment (Section 12).

The right to be equal before and under the law (Section 15).

A publication ban remains in effect on the reasons for the judge's decision and all evidence presented. That ban is scheduled to be lifted on Feb. 27, when the window to appeal the decision closes.

Capay was charged with first degree murder in the death of Sherman Quisses in 2012. At the time, both men were inmates at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.

Capay made national headlines in 2016, after Ontario Human Rights Commissioner Renu Mandhane toured the Thunder Bay District Jail in early October of that year. Mandhane reported that Capay had been held in solitary confinement for more than four years, spending 24 hours per day in artificial light.

At the time, Capay was in jail on remand, awaiting trial.