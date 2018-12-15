Man charged in Thunder Bay death of Braiden Jacob makes 1st court appearance

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Webequie youth Braiden Jacob made his first appearance in court Saturday morning.

Jonathan Yellowhead of Eabametoong appeared in court by video and has been remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Yellowhead, 22, is also facing a breach of probation charge in the case.

Police said the suspect was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Jacob's body was found on Dec. 9 shortly after 11:30 a.m., near the southern portion of Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A postmortem examination took place in Toronto on Thursday.

Thunder Bay police acting deputy chief Don Lewis said Friday the postmortem results indicated a homicide had taken place.