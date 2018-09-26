Thunder Bay hearings on Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act to be rescheduled

A provincial review of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act will hold hearings in Thunder Bay, although a date and location have yet to be announced.

Hearings had been scheduled for September 13, 2018 at Lakehead University, but were cancelled because of low registration numbers.

Former Ontario Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable David C. Onley, who uses a wheelchair due to the effects of childhood polio, is leading the review.

It is important for people to have the opportunity to share their experiences in person, he said, explaining that many people with disabilities are not able to provide written submissions.

People need chance to tell their story

"They either don't have the resources to have a computer, and for other people it's a matter of the nature of their disability precludes them from actually preparing a report so for those individuals in particular, it's very important to be able to come to a location and make a verbal presentation."

The Thunder Bay hearing may not have been adequately publicized, Onley acknowledged, suggesting delays caused by the provincial election, and attempts to plan the event during the summer months, may have contributed to the situation.

"What we found is that in Canada, people take off in the month of July and getting groups or organizations to commit to come to political hearings, especially just after a full-blown provincial election was very difficult," he said, adding that the presentation period is now being extended through October at least.

Date, location of hearings to be confirmed

Onley hopes the date and location for the rescheduled Thunder Bay hearing can be confirmed quickly so that people interested in presenting at the hearing have adequate time to prepare.