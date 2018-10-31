Thunder Bay man banned from owning pets for 5 years after abandoning dog

A 41-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been found guilty of failing to provide the necessary care for an animal and has been prohibited from owning pets for five years.

Officials from the Ontario SPCA said that on November 14, 2017 a landlord had found a bulldog-cross abandoned in unsanitary conditions inside a rental unit and brought the dog to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.

According to a written release on Wednesday, there was no heat on in the apartment and the dog did not have access to food or water.

Attempts to locate the dog's owner were unsuccessful.

An investigation was launched and an Ontario SPCA officer, along with the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, located the 41-year-old.

Earlier this month, he was found guilty of permitting distress to an animal and failing to provide the necessary care for general welfare. He was also fined $500 and received a two year probation.

Ontario SPCA senior inspector, Lynn Michaud, is reminding pet owners that "pets are not objects to be left behind when you no longer want them" and to contact your local humane society or the Ontario SPCA if you are in a position where you can no longer care for your pet.