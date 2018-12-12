Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are asking for the public's help after a member of the public found a dead, abandoned bull moose just north of Sioux Lookout.

According to a written release on Wednesday, officers were made aware of an antlerless bull moose that was found dead on December 9 on Bois Road.

When officers attended the scene, they found a bull moose that had previously shed its antlers.

Officers said they believe that the moose was shot and abandoned sometime in late November or early December.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the MNRF or Crime Stoppers.