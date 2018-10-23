MNRF seek help in abandoned calf moose investigation near Ignace, Ont.

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are asking for the public's help in identifying those who are responsible for shooting and abandoning a calf moose.

Officers said a member of the public found a dead calf moose and notified the ministry on October 17, 2018.

According to a written release on Tuesday from the ministry, officers located the animal about 400 metres south of Silver Dollar on Highway 599 — north of Ignace — and determined that it had been shot and abandoned.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers.