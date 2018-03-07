6-year-old girl found abandoned on highway near Grand Portage doing well, police say

A six-year-old girl found abandoned on Highway 61 near Grand Portage last week has been returned to her father, and is doing well, police said Monday.

Officers with the Cook County Sheriff's office were dispatched to the scene on Thursday night, where they found the girl being assisted by two men, who were keeping her warm.

The girl had been left on the highway without proper winter clothing and wasn't wearing shoes or socks.

Investigation led police to identify the girl's 39-year-old mother, who was arrested and charged with neglect or abandonment of a child.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Cook County court on Monday.