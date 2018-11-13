Two people from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged for abandoning more than 20 cats and kittens in a park in northwestern Ontario in the summer of 2016.

The Ontario SPCA says a 45-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man pleaded guilty to causing distress to an animal, failing to provide for their general welfare and failing to provide adequate and sanitary conditions.

According to a written statement on Tuesday, on November 2, 2018 the 45-year-old woman was sentenced to 60 days in custody, two years probation and a two-year prohibition on owning or caring for animals. She was also ordered to pay $525 in fines and $1308 in restitution to the Ontario SPCA.

After her prohibition period, the 45-year-old woman will be limited for life to owning a maximum of two animals at any one time.

In June, the 47-year-old man was sentenced to 90 days in custody for his involvement. He received the same court ordered prohibition as the 45-year-old woman and was also ordered to pay the fine and restitution.

According Tuesday's statement, Ontario SPCA officers with the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society were called to Wilson Street Park on June 15, 2016 after 23 cats and kittens were found abandoned in one dog crate.

One kitten in the crate was found dead.

During the investigation, officers said a witness came forward which led to an Ontario SPCA warrant being executed at a home in Thunder Bay where 37 additional cats were removed from unsanitary conditions.

"Animals are sentient beings, not items to be discarded when you no longer want them," says Lynn Michaud, Senior Inspector for Ontario SPCA.

"We urge anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they are unable to care for their animals to reach out to the Ontario SPCA or their local humane society."