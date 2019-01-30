Police seize drugs, cash after abandoned 911 call in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a total of eight people have been arrested and charged with drug related offences after officers responded to an abandoned 911 call at a residence on the city's south side on Tuesday morning.

Abandoned 911 calls are calls that are hung up before emergency dispatchers have a chance to talk to the caller about the situation. According to the Thunder Bay Police Service media coordinator, those calls must still be investigated unless officers are told otherwise.

Police said they responded to the abandoned call at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and entered a residence on Limbrick Street to check on the safety of the occupants.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service issued on Wednesday, when officers entered the residence, they saw two men near a bathroom toilet where a large amount of a white powdery substance was on the floor and around the toilet bowl.

A search warrant was later executed and officers found a quantity of prescription pills, suspected cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a grocery bag and duffel bag of money.

Police said a man arrived at the residence during the police search and was subsequently arrested, along with seven other individuals, for possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Three out of the eight people are members of a Toronto area gang, according to police.

All eight accused appeared in court on Wednesday and have been remanded into custody with a future court date.