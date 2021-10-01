A look at the day of remembrance and celebration on Anemki Wajiw

Under a glorious, September sky, First Nations people of all ages danced in regalia to the sounds of the drums at the Fort William First Nation Fall powwow this week.

The first day of the powwow fell on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

One of the dancers who took part in the warm up at the pow wow.

(Gord Ellis/CBC )

A future drummer watches the preparations.

(Gord Ellis/ CBC)

Arena Master of Ceremonies Jimmy Mishquart, of Rocky Bay First Nation.

(Gord Ellis/CBC)

Arena with Anemki Wajiw in the background.

(Gord Ellis/CBC)

A drummer prepares for the Grand Entry.

Melissa Roberts, of the bear clan.

(Gord Ellis/CBC )

Lead up to the red dress ceremony. The red dress symbolizes the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.