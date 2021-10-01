A look at the day of remembrance and celebration on Anemki Wajiw
This week's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a day of remembrance and celebration on Anemki Wajiw. Here's a look at some of the sights from this week's powwow at the Fort William First Nation.
Pictures from the Fort William First Nation powwow on Sept. 30,2021
Under a glorious, September sky, First Nations people of all ages danced in regalia to the sounds of the drums at the Fort William First Nation Fall powwow this week.
The first day of the powwow fell on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Scroll down to see some of our best photos from the day:
One of the dancers who took part in the warm up at the pow wow.
A future drummer watches the preparations.
Arena Master of Ceremonies Jimmy Mishquart, of Rocky Bay First Nation.
Arena with Anemki Wajiw in the background.
A drummer prepares for the Grand Entry.
Melissa Roberts, of the bear clan.
Lead up to the red dress ceremony. The red dress symbolizes the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.