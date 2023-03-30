A dry-cleaning desert no more? New business aims to open dry cleaning, laundry service in Thunder Bay

It appears that Thunder Bay could once-again see personal dry-cleaning services return, after a nearly eight-month absence.

Quality Cleaners, which began in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont, plans to open up a brance in Thunder Bay. The 70-year old business focuses on dry cleaning of personal garments and commercial products using environmentally-friendly and clothing-friendly products.

"Every major metropolitan needs a dry cleaners. It's like a doctor, it's like a vet, it's like a grocery store… You're always going to have suits, you're always going to have dresses. There's always going to be certain things you can't wash in a washing machine," said Tyler Lesschaeve, the business consultant for the project.

Lesschaeve and his colleagues inquired with a young business graduate from southern Ontario who has finished his advanced garment training in Maryland in the United States to be the on-site manager for the new business, he said.

They expect to have a storefront operating on Simpson Street within the next 60 days.

The lack of services has fallen on the shoulders of many business owners in Thunder Bay.

The owner of The Loop on Red River Road said last month that som customers would typically opt out of purchasing any clothing that demands that extra attention, she said.

"Obviously, there is a need for [dry cleaning] because everyone complained when it wasn't available," said Beth DeProphetis.

Thunder Bay's last dry cleaning business, Supreme Cleaners closed its doors last August, leaving the community to scramble on how to clean their "dry clean only" garments. Since then, Supreme's owner had been trying to find someone to take over the business.