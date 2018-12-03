Eligible survivors of the Sixties Scoop can now apply for compensation and begin the work needed to "bring about healing, recognition, understanding and commemoration," according to a written release from the federal government this past weekend.

Each eligible survivor will receive an estimated $25,000 to $50,000 in compensation for the harm suffered as a result of their experiences when they were taken away from their families and adopted into non-Indigenous homes.

"The Sixites Scoop is a dark and terrible chapter in Canada's history," Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett said in a written release on Saturday, December 1.

"This settlement represents an important step forward for thousands of Indigenous people. It is focused on the needs of survivors, providing individual compensation and recognizing the importance of language and culture and the harm done when children are taken from their families and communities."

According to Saturday's release, the settlement also provides a $50 million investment for the creation of an independent, charitable foundation that's "open to all Indigenous peoples to support healing, wellness, education, language, culture and commemorations of the Sixties Scoop."

The Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation has been incorporated and received charitable status in order to begin the important work without delay, federal officials said.

Under the guidance of a development board, an engagement process to reach those impacted by the Sixties Scoop will begin in order to determine "the governance of the Foundation and the nature of its work within the broad mandate created by the settlement."

Once established, officials from the federal government said the services of the Healing Foundation will be available to all Indigenous people impacted by the Sixties Scoop and their families.

The settlement is only open to status Indigenous people and Inuit and doesn't include many non-status people and Metis.

Federal officials say an outside firm has been retained to administer the claims process, and applicants must submit their claim by end of August 2019.

A cross-country information session to help members of the Sixties Scoop settlement make a claim is scheduled to take place in Thunder Bay on December 18.



