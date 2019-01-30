Officials at a senior's facility in Thunder Bay, Ont., are hoping to combat loneliness and isolation among the elderly population in northwestern Ontario, by offering a new telephone service for people living outside the city.

According to the support services coordinator at the 55 Plus Centre, the facility has been receiving a lot of inquiries about programs for senior citizens living in rural communities, especially during this time of year.

"I think what's forgotten is that a lot of people that live in Thunder Bay do not have a social circle," 55 Plus Center support services coordinator, Twyla Biluk explained, "some people are very alone, so they may lack friends, lack family and lack the ability to get out into the community as a whole."

The 55 Plus Centre offers various health and wellness services like their Friendly Visiting, Walk a Bit, and the Telephone Assurance program for anyone over the age of 55 living within the city of Thunder Bay. However, these services are not available for residents living outside the city.

Which is why the facility has decided to start up a new telephone-based senior's activity program called the Support Services Connection Line, which is expected to start next month.

The 55 Plus Centre offers a variety of health and wellness services like the Friendly Visiting, Telephone Assurance and the Walk a Bit program. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"One of the things that we were lacking was our rural clientele," Biluk added, "so what the Support Services Connection Line will do, is anybody that lives and are isolated out in say Conmee Township or Neebing, then we're going to have a call in service, so on a certain day they'll call in and every week it'll change to different topics."

Participants who sign up for the new service will receive a calendar with dates and information on the topics that will be discussed during the calls.

"So if they are interested in the [topic] they can join in on the telephone call and we think it will provide more socialization, less isolation for people living in rural communities," Biluk said.

Volunteers 'critical' to providing service

According to the facility's support services assistant, Suzanne Sabaz, the centre currently has approximately 50 people on the wait-list for their support services programs, which is why they are looking for more volunteers to help.

"The volunteers are critical and they are the reason why we are here," Sabaz said. "Twyla coordinates and I am helping with the Friendly Visiting but the volunteers are actually providing the program, the service, and without them we would have nothing."

Brad Cox is a nursing student from Lakehead University. During his six week placement at the 55 Plus Centre, Cox has helped start the new Support Services Connection Line program. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Every volunteer goes through a training program focused on the issues and challenges that "the community members are going through," according to Biluk.

"So we had a volunteer that contacted myself and said that she was worried about her client, that they were talking about not wanting to be alive anymore," Biluk added, "so that led me to believe that we needed to have some training on suicide prevention."

Clients that are 'like family'

June Wozy has been a volunteer at the 55 Plus Centre for the past 15 years.

"It's really rewarding and it's more of a social thing for me too," Wozy said, "and we've become friends. They're like family to me now and I worry about them."

After having been a volunteer at the facility for so long, she said she not only makes phone calls to her clients but sometimes brings over cookies, picks up sewing needles or whatever else they may need.

"Even if I have appointments, I'll even take my phone with me and their number so I can call them. You feel guilty when you don't call them because you don't want them to wait."

She said she always tries to have "fun with them" as she has gotten to know her clients so well that they've become her friends.

"I've got to know them so well that it's just like phoning your mother," Wozy laughed, "and I've had a few men too that I've called and one was into hockey ... so I started watching hockey and till this day, I'm watching hockey."

The new telephone service is for anyone over the age of 55 who lives outside the city of Thunder Bay. Anyone who is interested in participating, can contact the 55 Plus Centre to register. (Christina Jung / CBC)

During her 15 years of volunteering, Wozy said she had a total of 13 clients. Today, the Thunder Bay resident has about six and is looking to add two more to her list.

"Because when you call then you have a little bit of time in between so I want to fill that 15, 20 minutes," she said, adding that volunteering has also helped with her loneliness as she has "made a lot of friendships."

Anyone over the age of 55 who is interested in participating in the new Support Services Connection Line is encouraged to contact the 55 Plus Centre to register.