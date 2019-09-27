55 Plus Centre volunteers take home national award

The program volunteer coordinator for the Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre says she's ecstatic that the centre's volunteers have been honoured with a national award.

The volunteers collectively took home the Community Leader Award from the 2019 Canada's Volunteer Awards, which are handed out by the Government of Canada.

They were recognized for their role in preventing social isolation among older adults and contributing to positive physical, social and mental well-being.

"They are an amazing group of inspiring individuals," Tessa Hettrick said of the team of more than 200 volunteers, who she said range in age from 55 to 105.

"We have a library and a gift shop that they maintain for us. They are the first faces that you'll see when you walk in the front door... They work in the café as cashiers, food preparers and dishwashers. We have our setup crew that helps set up for special events and different activities within the building. We have committees that help behind the scenes to set up our daily drop-in activities, our special events. We have our health and grounds committee that takes care of the lawn and decorating the centre for holidays. There's just endless amounts of things that they help us with."

The volunteers collectively log approximately 21,000 volunteer hours for the centre's activities, events and outreach programs, Hettrick said.

Without them, many programs may not exist, she added.

The centre typically sees nearly 500 people walk through the doors per day, taking part in various registered and drop-in programs, or stopping by the gift shop, café and library.

It has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, volunteers did offer some income tax services over the phone, Hettrick said, and its support services program in the community has been continuing its service by making phone calls to isolated seniors.