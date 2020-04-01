Thunder Bay 3D printers producing PPE for health care workers

A group of Thunder Bay residents is using 3D printers to make personal protective equipment (PPE), but the public's help is needed to meet demand.

The Thunder Bay COVID-19 Community Resources group is made up of more than 25 people with 3D printers, said Michael Poling, who administrates the group's Facebook page.

"Our commitment has been to provide for any health care worker that needs it, and then after that, anyone who needs it," Poling said. "We've been trying to fill all the gaps where people don't have personal protective equipment, or PPE, and just trying to get it out there."

Poling said one of the biggest needs currently is acetone sheets, "or the clear sheets that people use to cover presentation booklets, or we used to use them in school, on overhead projectors, you used to write on them."

The sheets, he said, can be attached to 3D-printed visors, and act as a face shield.

Group is working with anesthesiologists, ER physicians

"They can just rip the shield off, throw it away, and then put a new one on in the next patient case," Poling said. "We're working with the anesthesiologists in town, as well as the ER physicians and the ICU people to make sure these are working the best for them in their respective environments."

Poling said other materials are needed, as well.

"If we run out of N95 masks, then our goal is to use HEPA filters, if possible," he said. "Vacuum cleaner bags that are true HEPA vacuum cleaner bags, true HEPA furnace filters, we can cut those and fit those to respirators."

"It's not perfect protection, but it's better than not having any."

Poling said monetary donations are also accepted, which go toward purchasing 3D printer filament.

More information can be found at the Thunder Bay COVID-19 Community Resources Facebook group.