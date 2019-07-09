37th annual Teddy Bears Picnic hosted in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Teddy bears got a chance to be taken on an adventure in Thunder Bay, Ont., as the city hosted its 37th-annual Teddy Bears Picnic at Vickers Park on July 9.

There were a wide range of activities and vendors on display, from a juggling performance to face painting to the boo-boo bear station, where volunteers stitched, bandaged and repaired teddy bears.

CBC Thunder Bay was at the picnic to capture the sights and sounds of the event.