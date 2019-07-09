Skip to Main Content
37th annual Teddy Bears Picnic hosted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Thunder Bay·Photos

Teddy bears got a chance to be taken on an adventure in Thunder Bay, Ont., as the city hosted its 37th-annual Teddy Bears Picnic at Vickers Park on July 9.

Parents, caregivers, children and teddy bears alike took part in the annual family event.

Logan Turner · CBC News ·
      There were a wide range of activities and vendors on display, from a juggling performance to face painting to the boo-boo bear station, where volunteers stitched, bandaged and repaired teddy bears.

      CBC Thunder Bay was at the picnic to capture the sights and sounds of the event.

