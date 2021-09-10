Liberals retain Thunder Bay-Rainy River as Powlowski wins re-election

The Liberals have maintained their hold on the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding for a third consecutive federal election.

Incumbent MP Marcus Powlowski has been re-elected in the northwestern Ontario riding, after a close ballot count throughout the night.

Powlowski garnered 13,033 votes, about 1,767 votes higher than Conservative candidate Adelina Pecchia. The results are with 197 or 198 polls reporting in the riding.

The emergency room physician defeated a field of challengers that included NDP candidate Yuk-Sem Won, Conservative candidate Adelina Pecchia, Green Party hopeful Tracey MacKinnon and the People's Party of Canada's Alan Aubut.

Powlowski had been elected by a nearly 2,500-vote margin in 2019, retaining the seat the Liberals had claimed from the NDP in 2015.

The race was tight for much of the night, with the Liberals, NDP and Conservatives all holding leads at some point as the count proceeded.

The last third of the 198 polls that reported were favourable to the Liberals, leading to Powlowski pulling ahead and holding a lead of more than 1,000 votes.