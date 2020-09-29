Annual Thunder Bay Drug Amnesty Day taking place Wednesday

Thunder Bay residents needing to dispose of expired or unused medications, vitamins and supplements, or over-the-counter drugs can do so Wednesday as NorWest Community Health Centres hosts the city's annual Drug Amnesty Day.

The outdoor event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 525 Simpson Street.

Accepted items include:

Over the counter drugs.

Prescription medication.

Cough syrups and cold/flu medication.

Vitamins and mineral supplements.

Illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia, which people can dispose of without risk of prosecution.

"This idea is something that we do every August in the lead up to International Overdose Awareness Day, which falls on the last day of the month," said Michelle Kolobutin, harm reduction coordinator with NorWest. "It's a way for the community to really respond in their own little way to the overdose epidemic that we're currently experiencing."

The event is a partnership between NorWest, Janzens Pharmacy, Superior Points, the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy and Thunder Bay police.

Kolobutin said police safely transport drugs dropped off at the event to Janzens and the drugs are then incinerated at a site outside of Thunder Bay.

"Drugs are intended for us at a very specific time, they're prescribed for individuals under a certain circumstance," Kolobutin said.

When a drug expires or is no longer needed, she said, it should be disposed of, as otherwise the drug could be misused.

Drug Amnesty Day "also prevents these kinds of things from ending up in landfill or in our water system," she said. "We don't want them flushed, or we don't want them in garbage cans where wildlife can eat them, or they end up out at the dump."

"We want to keep them out of landfill, out of water and out of hands that don't need them," Kolobutin said. "So bring them to us if you can."

More than 200 litres of drugs were collected at the 2020 Drug Amnesty Day, NorWest said.