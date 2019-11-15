From Wake the Giant to the Hobbs Trial: Your top Thunder Bay stories of 2019

A criminal case involving a former mayor, the long-awaited reopening of a vital link between Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation, and a grassroots-led campaign to highlight inclusiveness and welcoming for Indigenous students in Thunder Bay made headlines during a busy news year.

These are the stories that caught your attention in 2019.

1. Hobbs trial

The extortion trial involving former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs began in 2019, more than two years after charges were first laid. (Dave Rae/CBC)

More than two years after charges were first laid, the extortion case involving former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs went to trial.

The trial, which also included Hobbs' wife Marisa and city resident Mary Voss as defendants, sat for 14 days with closing arguments taking place in December. The trio are accused of using the threat of a criminal investigation to attempt to induce the complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, to buy a house for Voss.

Hobbs, who was serving the second of his two terms as mayor when he was charged, took the stand during the trial.

Justice Fletcher Dawson is expected to render his decision in February.

2. James Street Swing Bridge reopens

The James Street Swing Bridge has been reopened to vehicular traffic after a six-year closure following a 2013 fire. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Cars crossed the James Street Swing Bridge for the first time in more than six years.

The century-old span, which provides a direct link across the Kaministiquia River between Thunder Bay and Fort William First Nation, was closed to vehicular traffic after a 2013 fire, though trains resumed crossing the week of the fire.

The ongoing closure led to a lengthy legal battle between the city and CN Rail, which owns the bridge.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, which dismissed the railway's leave to appeal.

3. Federal election

Liberal Patty Hajdu, centre, celebrates with supporters after being elected to a second term in the 2019 federal election. (Kris Ketonen/CBC News)

Two of the three northwestern Ontario federal ridings stayed Liberal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority government includes cabinet minister Patty Hajdu, who was re-elected in Thunder Bay-Superior North, and first-time political candidate Marcus Powlowski, who retained Thunder Bay-Rainy River for the Liberals succeeding outgoing MP Don Rusnak.

Hajdu, who went into the election campaign as labour minister, returned to Trudeau's cabinet, this time holding the more prominent health portfolio.

Voters in the Kenora riding elected the youngest MP in the House of Commons, sending 21-year-old Conservative Eric Melillo to Ottawa.

4. Remote evacuations

Members of Pikangikum First Nation board a Hercules aircraft. The community was evacuated due to a forest fire burning nearby. Members of Pikangikum were taken to other Northwestern Ontario communities, including Thunder Bay. (Dan Bard/Supplied)

A number of natural disasters forced the evacuation of remote northern Ontario communities, with displaced community members sent to municipalities including Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout.

Pikangikum First Nation was evacuated twice during the summer, the second time as a wildfire burned within six kilometres of the community. Several hundred people made their way to Thunder Bay, including a significant number who self-evacuated. Citing capacity challenges, the city capped the number of people it could accommodate and Saskatchewan eventually came forward with an offer to host.

In the spring, the threat of flooding in Kashechewan First Nation forced residents out of their James Bay coast community to host cities, including Thunder Bay.

Later in the year, ice jams on the Severn River flooded Bearskin Lake First Nation. The icy floodwaters covered the community's airport access road, requiring a helicopter to airlift people to waiting airplanes.

5. Wake the Giant

Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School students performed with July Talks during the Wake the Giant Music Festival in September. (Wake The Giant/Facebook)

The Wake the Giant initiative swept across the city. Organized by staff members at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, business owners were encouraged to post the logo on their entrances to show a sense of inclusion and welcoming for Indigenous students coming to Thunder Bay for school.

The campaign continued later in the year with a September music festival, headlined by Metric and Thunder Bay's Coleman Hell, that drew more than 3,500 people to Prince Arthur's Landing.