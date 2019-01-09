Nominations open for annual awards to 'recognize our local community champions' in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. can now nominate individuals, organizations and groups in the city who volunteer their time to improve and enrich the community, for the 2019 Citizens of Exceptional Achievement Awards.

City officials released a written statement on Wednesday to officially open the nominations for this year's awards.

"We want to recognize our local community champions," chair of the official recognition advisory committee, Ollie Sawchuk stated in Wednesday's release. "The people who strive to make Thunder Bay a better place. We encourage residents to come forward and nominate someone who they believe deserves recognition for all they do."

Volunteers can be nominated to receive awards in three categories:

Good Citizen Award: Presented to an individual who has made outstanding volunteer contributions in Thunder Bay for a minimum of five years. Groups and organizations may receive this recognition for 10, 25 and 50 years of service and every 10 year increment thereafter.



Spirit of Thunder Bay Award: Presented to an individual who has volunteered their time toward improving and enriching the community of Thunder Bay for a minimum of 15 years. This is an individual who has shown extraordinary leadership, innovation and meaningful voluntary contributions.



Youth Award: Presented to an individual, up to the age of 21, who has increased the profile of youth in Thunder Bay through volunteering for a minimum of two years. Volunteer service must be outside the mandated 40 hours.

Nominations are open until Wednesday, January 30 and can be done online at the City of Thunder Bay's website.