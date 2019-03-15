Thunder Bay, Ont., police launch 2019 citizen satisfaction survey

The Thunder Bay Police Service is once again asking for the public's opinions on how well its officers are doing their jobs.

The 2019 Thunder Bay Police Citizen Satisfaction Survey launches on Oct. 21, and will be available until Nov. 1, said Lakehead University Assistant Professor Leisa Desmoulins, who's in charge of the project.

"Some of the questions are about trust in policing, as well as satisfaction," Desmoulins said on the weekend, after giving a public talk about the survey at the Waverley Resource Library. "In trust, we ask the big question, do you think the police treat your group fairly? We ask questions about safety, if people feel safe during the day, if people feel safe at night in Thunder Bay."

Desmoulins said the survey will be available online. However, there will also be canvassers in Thunder Bay, who will knock on doors and travel to various workplaces or organizations, giving people a chance to fill out the survey in-person.

In the 2018 survey, the results differed between those two groups, Desmoulins said.

"The findings that we had were that there was a difference sense of trust between the people who were filling the online survey, and the people who did the in-person survey," she said.

There were also a few external incidents that occurred during the 2018 survey period that could have affected how people responded to the questions, Desmoulins said.

For example, a video was released that appeared to show a Thunder Bay police officer striking a teen, who was lying on a stretcher.

Leisa Desmoulins, assistant professor at Lakehead University's Department of Aboriginal Education, is overseeing the 2019 Thunder Bay Police Service Citizen Satisfaction Survey. (CBC News)

Also, the 2018 survey period saw the release of the Office of the Independent Police Review Director report on systemic racism in the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Further, Senator Murray Sinclair also released his report on systemic racism within the Thunder Bay Police Services Board while the 2018 survey was taking place.

"We're going to look at the current survey ... in relation to the 2018, to see if there were external factors that might have influenced the 2018 survey," Desmoulins said.