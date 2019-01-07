City seeks artist for SnowDay Sculpture Competition as application extended in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Organizations and artists who live, work and attend school in northwestern Ontario are being asked to submit their application to take part in this year's SnowDay Snow Sculpture competition, as the deadline has been extended to Friday, January 11.

The annual SnowDay Snow Sculpture Competition will take place during this year's SnowDay on the Waterfront on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 18.

"The waterfront is a hub for boater, pedestrian and cycling traffic," said cultural development and events supervisor, Ash Young. "This year's snow sculptures will embrace the theme Transportation and are a chance to explore modes of locomotion new, old and not yet invented."

The competition is open to professional artists, professional artist-led teams, and organizations that operate in the northwestern Ontario region, but those who are outside of the Thunder Bay district and region are also encouraged to participate as well.

Anyone who is interested in participating can apply through the City of Thunder Bay's website.