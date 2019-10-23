City of Thunder Bay hands out 2019 Mayor's Community Safety Awards

The people and organizations working to make Thunder Bay a safer place have been recognized by the City of Thunder Bay once again.

The city held its annual Mayor's Community Safety Awards ceremony, as part of Monday night's meeting of city council.

This year's awards were presented to two individuals and four community projects.

"It is an honour to stand with these outstanding individuals tonight who work tirelessly, day in and day out, to make Thunder Bay safer and more inclusive for everyone," Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said in a statement. "I offer my sincere congratulations to each award recipient and look forward to following along as they continue to make inroads towards improving our community now and into the future."

This year's recipients are:

Street outreach worker Tessa DeBruyne, community hero award

Anti-racism advocate Yamaan Alsumadi, young leader award

Giant Hearts, outstanding community project

Wake the Giant, outstanding community project

Thunder Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking, oustanding community project

Joint Mobile Crisis Response Team, outstanding community project

Each of the recipients received a $1,000 award to support their community safety efforts.