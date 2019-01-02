'Something to celebrate on new years:' Thunder Bay, Ont. couple welcomes first baby of 2019

A mom of three in Thunder Bay, Ont., says she wasn't expecting to have a new year's baby until she went into labour on the last day of 2018 and arrived at the hospital at midnight.

"I wasn't due until January 13, but my other two babies were born early as well," Jolene Almgren told CBC News. "Around the holidays, we were really hoping she wasn't coming because we had a lot of travelling out of town to do."

Luckily, she said the family was able to travel to Dorion during the holiday break and get back to the city in time for contractions to start shortly after 5 p.m. on December 31.

"We were actually planning a home water birth," Almgren explained, "but then my labour ended up stalling at seven centimetres and we needed to be transferred into the hospital. We got to the hospital at 12 o'clock and that's when we were like, well she's going to be the first baby!"

She said when the contractions started on the last day of 2018, her and her husband thought they would have "the last baby of the year" as her youngest child was born after only 45 minutes of labour.

Jolene Almgren said she thought she would be giving birth to the last baby of the year as her contractions started at around 5 p.m. on December 31. (Jolene Almgren)

"[The contractions] started around 5 and she was born just before 3 a.m." Almgren said, "[and] it was 11:30 p.m. when we decided to start packing up to go to the hospital, so that's when it kind of hit that she could possibly be the first baby born in the year."

While the couple wasn't trying for a new year's baby, Almgren said they're excited for the baby girl's first birthday on January 1, 2020.

"We named her Brielle Rose ... and I can't wait to see what her personality is like," Almgren said, "we will always have something to celebrate now on new years."

Since nothing can top the excitement of welcoming a new baby to the family, Almgren said she's looking forward to "enjoy[ing] the moment."