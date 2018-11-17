Exceptional Thunder Bay youth receive awards

An eight-year-old girl who volunteers at Shelter House and a 13-year-old girl who helps tend to the sugar bush at Fort William First Nation are among this year's winners of the Step Up Hero Awards.

The Children's Aid Society of Thunder Bay and Dilico Anishinabek Family Care present the awards to youth who make positive contributions to the communities and schools.

"It feels great," said award-winner Aarianna Roberts, who is vice president of the Regional Multicultural Youth Council.

"I'm very grateful for it, because it goes to show that all of the hard work I've been doing over the past year is being recognized."

Roberts first started volunteering in Grade Ten, she said, but she really got hooked on leadership when she got involved with the youth council early this year.

'... the road to the top is open.'

"I always saw all of these people at my school doing all these amazing things, and I always told myself that I couldn't do that because it's a lot of work. But then I realized anybody's able to do that. And once I realized all of the different things I was doing were actually making a change, it was just really life-changing."

The keynote speaker at the awards ceremony was author and politician Wab Kinew, who said he was moved at times by the accomplishments of the recipients.

"There was one moment on stage where I almost got a bit choked up hearing about this youth who is the same age as ... one of my sons," he said. "And even though they're the same age, this little guy here in Thunder Bay has had to overcome some pretty serious challenges in his home life. Yet in spite of that ... he still distributes milk cartons at his school, he volunteers in the community. He's got a really positive attitude."

Kinew used his keynote address to encourage youth to persevere through hardship, he said.

"I started life on a reserve. I faced obstacles in my younger years. And even though I may have faced certain barriers, the real lesson that I've learned over my time here on earth is that even if you face a longer road to success, today, in 2018, the road to the top is open," said Kinew, who is currently the leader of the Manitoba NDP.

He urged young people to keep putting one foot in front of the other when times are tough, he said.

"I understand," he added. "I've been there."