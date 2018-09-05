Summer is on its way out as the crisp fall weather is now in the air for much of northwestern Ontario. According to Kim Jo Bliss, a crop researcher and cattle farmer in Emo, September is a busy time for farmers in the region as they start to plan for the next year while getting ready for the upcoming winter season.

"September has arrived ... and it's a busy season with harvest ... but then also people are starting to think about marketing cattle and sheep," said Bliss.

This year, she said farmers in her area are also dealing with the affects of a warm summer, with little precipitation.

"We actually had and are still quite dry, although we've had a pretty decent amount of rain here in the last little while," Bliss explained, "but we are at one of our lowest years."

She said she's been keeping track of the amount of precipitation since 2000 and this summer, residents in Rainy River saw one of the lowest amounts of rain.

"So this means we're running short of pasture and feed and second and third crops are either very little or none at all," Bliss said. "It has improved ... but it's still not a great situation here."

Farmers usually start to feed hay to livestock later in the fall, Bliss added, however, because the dry summer affected pastures, farmers might need to dig into their winter supply sooner than expected.

"That's a bit of a crisis mode if you are running short of hay anyway, because if the drought has affected your hay crop in the first place and your yields are down, you already have a lesser feed pile ... [so] it gets a little challenging at times."

Dependent on weather

With the temperature starting off at only 10 degrees in the morning, Bliss said the "growing days are a lot less at this point."

And although farmers in the Rainy River district have seen some significant amounts of precipitation near the end of August, all that water was soaked up quickly due to the lack of rain throughout the entire summer, she said.

"[Farmers] are famous for complaining about the weather, but it doesn't matter what time of year it is, the weather is either our best friend or not," Bliss said.

She said she's heard from other farmers who "were down as much as 30 per cent in hay," while others lost large amounts of yield from canola after a sudden hail storm in August.

"Everybody wanted the rain, but then there was some really bad wind so people lost hay-sheds and grain bins ... so it's just been one of those years where it's very spotty," Bliss said.