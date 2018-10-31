As children all across Canada get into costumes and venture out into the streets looking for candy, police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are also handing out a few tips about how to stay safe this Halloween.

They are also reminding motorists to be extra vigilant on the streets and roads on Wednesday night, as neighbourhoods across the northwestern city will be filled with children knocking on doors for treats.

Costumes

Wear well-fitted masks and costumes to avoid blocking your vision, tripping or falling

Attach reflective tape to your costume and bags so you can be more visible

Carry a flashlight or glow stick while trick-or-treating so you can see others, and others can see you



Trick-or-treating