Thunder Bay Police reminds motorists to be vigilant, gives tips for a safe Halloween
As children all across Canada get into costumes and venture out into the streets looking for candy, police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are also handing out a few tips about how to stay safe this Halloween.
A few tips for parents and trick-or-treaters
As children all across Canada get into costumes and venture out into the streets looking for candy, police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are also handing out a few tips about how to stay safe this Halloween.
They are also reminding motorists to be extra vigilant on the streets and roads on Wednesday night, as neighbourhoods across the northwestern city will be filled with children knocking on doors for treats.
Costumes
- Wear well-fitted masks and costumes to avoid blocking your vision, tripping or falling
- Attach reflective tape to your costume and bags so you can be more visible
- Carry a flashlight or glow stick while trick-or-treating so you can see others, and others can see you
Trick-or-treating
- Don't trick-or-treat alone — always be in groups or with a trusted adult
- Don't stop at dark houses. Only visit the ones houses that are well-lit
- Help plan a route for older kids who are going trick-or-treating without parental supervision
- Set a specific time for them to come home
- Never accept rides from strangers
- Always walk — don't run from house to house
- Look both ways before crossing the street and use a crosswalk whenever possible
- Don't eat treats before parents check them
- Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats from strangers.