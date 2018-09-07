Festival of Colour brings 'different cultural aspect' to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Vibrant colours of purple, pink, blue, yellow and green will fill the air at Marina Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Sunday afternoon as organizers prepare for the third annual Festival of Colours.

Rooted in ancient Indian culture, the colour festival is a time to cast away bad feelings and throw away all our life worries to the wind, according to organizer Prashant Jani.

"On Sunday, Sept. 9, we are celebrating the third annual Festival of Colours in Thunder Bay ... starting at three o'clock to seven o'clock," Jani explained. "The Festival of Colours will include a lot of entertainment, dancers [and] a colour throw every half and hour."

This family friendly event will also feature "yoga performances ... lots of food vendors selling east Indian food" as well as a henna tattoo station and a gift shop.

Jani —​ who is also the organizer for the Festival of India —​ said when the Festival of Colours started three years ago, the event was originally celebrated in July in conjunction with the Festival of India. However, after receiving some feedback from the community, Jani said they decided to make a change.

"We got feedback from a lot of community members that some of the people are not available in the summer time when they are camping or students are away," Jani added, "so then we decided to split the two days of Festival of India" into one in July and one in September as a "welcoming for the international students [and] all the local community members."

He said, other than Thunder Bay, the only Festival of Colours celebration in Canada takes place in Vancouver, B.C.

"[The festival] helps also the community of northwestern Ontario to enjoy our different cultural aspect, for which they might have to travel to like Toronto or Vancouver, spending thousands of dollars, when everything is right here at the doorstep."

Tickets are $5 each and can be bought at the door or online at the Festival of Colours website.