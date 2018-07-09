Blues Festival weekend in Thunder Bay, Ont., a 'complete success,' say organizers

Organizers with the Blues Festival in Thunder Bay, Ont., say this past weekend's sold out concert was a "complete success."

Trevor Hurtig, the manager of marketing, communications and development for the Thunder Bay Auditorium, said Sunday's rain and thunderstorm did not cause any significant delays thanks to the cooperation of local musicians.

"The two local acts actually worked together and set up at the same time on stage and actually jammed together on a couple of songs," Hurtig explained. "That allowed us to get back on track with our schedule and we ended right on time."

He said the new stage and sound system at the waterfront was a great addition and organizers "couldn't have asked for better" as the weather cooperated throughout most of the weekend.

With just under 7,000 people in attendance during the three-day festival, Hurtig said it's now time for organizers to review what can be improved for next year's concert.

"There were a few things that kind of popped up that we were surprised by, but nothing major," Hurtig explained.

"A couple little tweaks in the VIP [section], a couple of other little tweaks on the site [and] certainly some of the tents that have long line ups — we need to look at that ....but overall just tweaks."

He said it was great to receive some positive feedback from performers like Sheryl Crow and Pat Benatar.

"All of the artists ... [gave] nothing but positive feedback and they all do say that we have one of the nicest and most appreciative crowds too," Hurtig said.

He said they are already thinking about next year's Blues Festival with hopes that the agencies they worked with this year will be excited to come back.