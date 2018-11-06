Police in Red Lake, Ont., say two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 105 just south of the northwestern Ontario community on Sunday.

The two were travelling north along the highway that runs between the Trans-Canada Highway and Red Lake around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with two boulders and a tree, Ontario Provincial Police said in a written release.

The vehicle's gas tank subsequently ruptured and caught fire.

Police said another person stopped at the scene, attempted to get the people out of the heavily damaged truck but couldn't and started to call 911. That's when patrol officers arrived and, with the help of the other person, were able to pull the passenger out of the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames.

The passenger was taken to hospital but later died. The driver died at the scene inside the burning vehicle.

Red Lake's fire department, along with paramedics from the Kenora District Services Board EMS were also called to the scene.

Police said late Monday afternoon that they're not yet releasing the identities of the two people as their families still need to be notified.