15-year-old charged with assault over north-side Thunder Bay incident

A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with an assault on a woman that was captured on video in Thunder Bay's north core.

Thunder Bay police said they began investigating the alleged assault last week after the video began circulating on social media.

The video shows a male striking a female in the area of Camelot and Water streets.

Investigators were able to identify the 27-year-old victim, who gave a statement to police. That led to the 15-year-old accused being arrested without incident at about noon Friday.

The accused has been charged with assault, and police said they're seeking approval from the Attorney General to also charge the male with wilful promotion of hatred.