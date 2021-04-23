10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District, 11 new cases reported in the Northwestern Health Unit

Ten new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Thunder Bay area on Friday, while a total of 61 cases remain active in the district.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported that all ten of the new cases are considered to be close contacts.

According to the health unit, eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. Two of those people are currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Elsewhere in the region, eleven new COVID-19 cases have been identified by the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) as of Friday.

The NWHU confirmed two new positive cases of the virus in the Dryden health hub, three in the Emo health hub, two in the Fort Frances health hub, three in the Kenora health hub and one the Red Lake health hub.

The new cases throughout the region bring the total number of active cases in the NWHU catchment area to 68. The Kenora health hub has seen a spike in cases over the last week and accounts for 24 active cases.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical officer of health for NWHU, said the rise in cases in the Kenora area is largely related to one social group, calling it a "cluster" of cases.

Young Hoon added that the cluster is not related to an event or a public space, so a declaration of an outbreak is not warranted.

"In the Kenora area we know there are variants of concern, and we know that … generally Kenora always has a few cases, and cases are popping up and going up and going down. So Kenora Health Hub is an area where there is increased risk," said Young Hoon in a media session Friday.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon is the medical officer of health with the Northwestern Health Unit. (Northwestern Health Unit)

Young Hoon added that variants of concern (VOCS) first detected in the UK continue to pose a risk throughout the region, adding that Kenora and Dryden health hubs have the highest rates of VOCs, while the Sioux Lookout health hubs has also detected VOC cases.

"All cases are managed as if they are variants of concern and there are a lot of restrictions that are put in place on cases and contacts to prevent spread early on as soon as possible," said Young Hoon.

Other health hubs with high case count include the Sioux Lookout health hub with 16 active cases and the Emo health hub with 14 active cases.

Three outbreaks in the Emo health hub have been detected in the last month, the latest being at the Rainy River New Gold mine site.

As of Friday, Young Hoon said the health unit is also investigating a possible case at Evolution Mine in Red Lake.