Fire Fighters 10 Mile Road Race goes virtual

Thunder Bay's annual Fire Fighters 10 Mile Road Race will be taking on a unique format this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have opted for a virtual format to the 2021 event, with participants selecting their own 10-mile course.

The route can be completed any day between May 15 and May 25, 2021, and while there's no three-hour time limit this year, participants must finish the entire 10-mile route in one try, whether they're walking or running, organizers said in a media release.

Times can be registered prior to 5 p.m. on May 25, and everyone who completes their 10-mile course will receive a virtual medal. Official times won't be kept this year, due to the nature of the event, organizers said.

Registration for the 2021 event is now open at 10mileroadrace.org.

The 2020 Fire Fighters 10 Mile Road Race was cancelled due to COVID-19.