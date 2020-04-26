1 new case of COVID - 19 reported by Thunder Bay District Health Unit today

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 in a resident in the TBDHU region today.

Case #64 is a woman in her 40s.

The health unit said she contracted the virus through close contact and is self isolating.

Although the total number of confirmed cases in Thunder Bay is now 64, the health unit has said 46 are resolved.

The total number of cases in northwestern Ontario as of Sunday is 79

The TBDHU also issued a reminder that all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days after their return to the county.