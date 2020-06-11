Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., appeal for witnesses in serious assault investigation

Thunder Bay, Ont., police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a serious assault that occurred on the city's south side on Thursday.

Officers were called to a residential address in the 700 block of James Street at just after 11 a.m. after learning an assault had taken place there earlier in the morning.

Police identified a male victim, who is currently at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

Police said the extent of his injuries is currently unknown; the injuries are, however, believed to be serious.

The police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.