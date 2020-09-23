Rate of hate crimes in Thunder Bay close to the national average in 2019

New data from Statistics Canada suggests the rate that hate crimes are committed in Thunder Bay was close to the national average in 2019.

Cyber crimes, meanwhile, were below the national average.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., received seven reports of hate crimes last year and 93 reports of cyber crimes. The new numbers come from the agency's Uniform Crime Reporting Survey.

The city's hate crime numbers are up one from six in 2018 but down considerably from 21 in 2017. When accounting for population, the rate of 5.6 hate crimes per 100 thousand residents is just slightly higher than the national average of 5.2.

Hamilton had the highest rate of hate crimes among cities whose numbers are reported to the agency, with 15.7 hate crimes per 100 thousand residents in 2019.

Greater Sudbury had just 1.8.

Thunder Bay's cyber crime rate of 73.8 per 100 thousand residents is below the national average of 117.8 and below the provincial average of 102.8.

Last year's 93 reported cyber crimes represent an increase from just over 60 in 2018 but a decrease from 99 in 2017.