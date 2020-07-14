Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
Thelma Coward-Ince, 86, was a trailblazer in the Navy
Social Sharing
Canada
·
Video
Thelma Coward-Ince, 86, was a trailblazer in the Navy
Tony Ince lost his mother, Thelma Coward-Ince, to COVID-19 on April 17.
Social Sharing
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 5:53 PM ET | Last Updated: July 14
Tony Ince lost his mother, Thelma Coward-Ince, to COVID-19 on April 17. 2:08
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now