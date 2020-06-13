CBC suspends remaining The Weekly episodes after 'incident' with host Wendy Mesley

CBC is suspending the remaining season of the news program The Weekly following host Wendy Mesley's suspension for an "incident" during an editorial discussion about race.

"In light of the current situation involving Wendy Mesley, we have suspended The Weekly for the remaining two episodes of this season," CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson said in a statement on Friday.

Mesley was suspended from hosting, pending an investigation, on Tuesday after, in her words, she "used a word that should never be used."

"I was quoting a journalist we were intending to interview on a panel discussion about coverage of racial inequality," she said, in an apology on Twitter.

"I was careless with my language and wrong to say it. Regardless of my intention, I hurt people, and for that, I am very sorry. I am also deeply ashamed."

Neither Mesley nor Thompson clarified what word she used.

Mesley's suspension was first reported by Canadaland.