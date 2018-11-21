A Sudbury developer is proposing a public private partnership as part of a pitch to have the city build its new convention centre in the Kingsway Entertainment District.

Dario Zulich is proposing his company build the city's conference and convention centre at the KED site in the eastern part of the city.

He says the centre was not part of the original proposal, but adds the current zoning "already allows for this use."

The current KED project, which will include an arena, hotel and casino, is delayed as it makes it way through the provincial Local Planning Appeal Tribunal. That delay is causing issues with another project moving forward, a proposed library, art gallery and conference and convention centre that is set to be built downtown, on the site of the current Sudbury Arena.

In a letter to the city, Zulich says he thinks that conference and convention centre should be built in his development.

"We have discovered that a public private partnership opportunity exists by integrating the convention and conference centre within the KED resulting in significant savings, as high as 75 per cent, for all taxpayers," he said.

"A conference and convention centre for substantially less than the current projected cost, as part of the KED, is a smart next move."

Dario Zulich is proposing an expansion to the KED project. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Zulich says the change would benefit all involved.

"My proposal will not only allow the City of Greater Sudbury to realize significant capital and operating savings, but will also deliver a better conference and convention experience for all users and patrons resulting in win-win-win outcomes for all stakeholders," he said.

His letter to the city states it is an "official request to enter into formal discussions" with the city to have the convention and conference centre be located at the KED site.