She has worked at a gun store, tried out for Canadian Idol, tutored math, and now Amy Zuccato is running in the federal election in the riding of Sault Ste. Marie.

Zuccato currently runs The Real Sandwich Bistro, a deli and comfort food restaurant in the north part of the city. Before that, she was an administrator at a gun shop.

She says that she doesn't beat around the bush when it comes to voicing her opinion.

"I'm not afraid for things to get ugly. I'm not afraid to tell the people what's going on."

The Issues

Zuccato says she is very concerned with how the federal government is spending money overseas. Whether it be manufacturing contracts or certain types of aid, she believes that money needs to stay in the country.

One such instance has to do with what Zuccato says is $1.4 billion in federal funding for abortions overseas.

"The federal government is taking this money and instead of putting it somewhere strategic inside Canada," she said "they're giving it to other countries for abortion."

"Abortion is a topic in Canada, right now, that people have religious beliefs about, people have personal different opinions about. It's not something that the federal government should be giving money to outside of Canada because a lot of people would not agree with that. It's not fair."

On the manufacturing side, Zuccato says she has similar concerns with a recent manufacturing contract awarded to China. She says residents of Sault Ste. Marie are upset that the government didn't offer the contract domestically, especially since it requires steel.